Cathie Gandel

Cathie Gandel

Latest from Cathie Gandel

Living off Your Life Insurance[overlay type]

Living off Your Life Insurance

Some types of life insurance can be tapped for cash, if you know how to access it. Here are five options to consider if you want your life insurance to kick in during your life, not after your death.

Living off Your Life Insurance[overlay type]

Living off Your Life Insurance

Some types of life insurance can be tapped for cash, if you know how to access it. Here are five options to consider if you want your life insurance to kick in during your life, not after your death.