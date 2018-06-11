Austan Goolsbee

Austan D. Goolsbee is the Robert P. Gwinn Professor of Economics. He previously served in Washington as the Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers and a member of the President's cabinet. His research has earned him recognition as a Fulbright Scholar and an Alfred P. Sloan fellow. In prior years he was named one of the 100 Global Leaders for Tomorrow by the World Economic Forum, and one of the six "Gurus of the Future" by the Financial Times. His ability to explain economics clearly has made Goolsbee popular in the media. Jon Stewart describes him as "Eliot Ness meets Milton Friedman" and he has twice been named as a "star" professor by BusinessWeek's "Guide to the Best Business Schools." Goolsbee serves on the Economic Advisory Panel to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and has previously served on the Panel of Economic Advisors to the Congressional Budget Office, the U.S. Census Advisory Commission and as a special consultant for Internet Policy to the Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice. He joined Chicago Booth in 1995.