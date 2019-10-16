Angela Geiger

Angela Timashenka Geiger joined Autism Speaks as president and CEO in February 2016.

In her first year, she revised and relaunched the organization’s mission to explicitly include people with autism both across the spectrum and throughout the life span.

While huge progress has been made in increasing awareness of autism, the new mission goes a step farther and strives to increase understanding and acceptance of people with autism. To support this inclusive and aspirational mission, Ms. Geiger launched a long-term strategic plan, which was well-received by donors, stakeholders and the autism community.

Beyond creating a strategic vision for the future, Ms. Geiger also led efforts to improve the financial position of Autism Speaks, producing positive net assets for three consecutive years. This was achieved while the number of individuals and families served by the organization grew by 70%.

Before joining Autism Speaks, Ms. Geiger was the chief strategy officer for the Alzheimer’s Association, a leading organization with global, national and local impact. As part of the senior management team, Ms. Geiger worked day-to-day across all divisions and with the chapters to coordinate and execute strategy and to accelerate organizational growth. She has had accountability for more than $280 million in annual fundraising, programs and services reaching 3 million people a year, as well as branding and marketing, corporate initiatives, diversity and inclusion. She successfully led efforts to develop and expand programming, marketing and fundraising to increase awareness and improve the lives of those affected by Alzheimer’s disease.

Ms. Geiger previously held a variety of leadership roles at the American Cancer Society. During her eight-year tenure, she developed and implemented a business-to-business sales and market strategy, expanding the mission’s reach and increasing revenue. She also worked with the American Lung Association of Western Pennsylvania and with higher-education institutions.

Ms. Geiger earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Writing and Communications and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Pittsburgh, and has contributed to various conferences and publications.

She is based in New York City.