Katy Finneran

Katy Finneran

Latest from Katy Finneran

Five Best Social Media Practices for Small Businesses[overlay type]

Five Best Social Media Practices for Small Businesses

When it comes to social media, the market is quickly becoming saturated. There's Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, foursquare, LinkedIn, QR codes, mobile apps, blogs – and now even, Google+. So, it's no wonder some entrepreneurs feel inundated with all of the social media platforms .

Rolling Out Your Social Media With Tumblr[overlay type]

Rolling Out Your Social Media With Tumblr

You've decided your small business is ready to enter the social media arena – but with Facebook, Twitter and blogging available, which way do you turn?   Thankfully there is something in between 140 character limit messages and 1000 word blog diatribes: enter Tumblr.

How Small Businesses Can Harness the Power of LinkedIn[overlay type]

How Small Businesses Can Harness the Power of LinkedIn

LinkedIn's blockbuster initial public offering dominated headlines last month and with more than 100 million global users, the 8-year-old networking site shows little signs of slowing in the near future. Most individuals are familiar with how to use the site on a personal level, but there are ways small businesses can use the site to grow and promote their brand.