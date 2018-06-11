Katy Finneran

How Small Businesses Can Use Social Media for Branding
Want to distinguish your brand? First you have to find your target audience, then you have to learn how to market to them.
When it comes to social media, the market is quickly becoming saturated. There's Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, foursquare, LinkedIn, QR codes, mobile apps, blogs – and now even, Google+. So, it's no wonder some entrepreneurs feel inundated with all of the social media platforms .
You've decided your small business is ready to enter the social media arena – but with Facebook, Twitter and blogging available, which way do you turn? Thankfully there is something in between 140 character limit messages and 1000 word blog diatribes: enter Tumblr.
A weekly round-up of U.S. small businesses mastering the use of social networking.
If you're a small business owner and you aren't using Facebook to promote your company, you are ignoring a powerful and inexpensive marketing tool.
From the PC to the cloud, a look back at the technologies that make the modern small business possible.
If used correctly, Twitter can be a powerful medium for small businesses to handle customer relations.
LinkedIn's blockbuster initial public offering dominated headlines last month and with more than 100 million global users, the 8-year-old networking site shows little signs of slowing in the near future. Most individuals are familiar with how to use the site on a personal level, but there are ways small businesses can use the site to grow and promote their brand.
