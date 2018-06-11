Evan Falk

Is Priceline Next In Line for a Split?

Priceline is the only S&P 500 stock trading above $1,000 a share and hasn’t traded in the triple-digit range since last October – keeping it out of reach of some potential investors

Tech’s Old Guard Making a Comeback in 2014

In a FOX Business exclusive, JPMorgan says investors should expect multiple $5 billion to $10 billion tech M&A deals this year, with Microsoft, Oracle, Hewlett-Packard and IBM leading the way. 

As IBM Sells Off, Investors Ask: What's Next?

The world’s largest technology-services company reported its lowest quarterly revenue in five years as it grapples with falling demand in hardware and faces challenges in growing markets like China.

Oil Plunge: Who on Wall Street Got it Right?

The majority of Wall Street shops were off in their predictions made in late 2013 and early 2014 that oil would average anywhere from $83 to $100 a barrel this year. Here is a look back.