Brian Finch

Brian Finch

Brian E. Finch ( is a partner at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, where he focuses on cyber security issues. He can be reached at brian.finch@pillsburylaw.com.@brianefinch)

Latest from Brian Finch

Beware the Cybermath[overlay type]

Beware the Cybermath

There is no escaping the reality that the consequences of cyber attacks are costly, on the rise, and uncomfortably cheap to conduct.  It is more important than ever then for companies – especially at the C-suite level – to become knowledgeable cybersecurity consumers.

Rethinking Cyber Defense[overlay type]

Rethinking Cyber Defense

No material impact is being made on the volume of cyberattacks. In fact, recent estimates indicate that 97% plus of companies have suffered some form of serious cyber intrusion, and that it takes on average anywhere between 7 and 8 months to discover that an attack has occurred.