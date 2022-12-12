Mary Beth Eastman is a Pittsburgh, PA-based personal finance writer specializing in topics for residential homebuyers, including home loans, home insurance and home shopping. Her work has been published on The Balance, Money Under 30 and others. Mary Beth has also worked as an editor for daily news organizations, winning awards from the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, the Pennsylvania Women’s Press Association and the Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors. Mary Beth earned a Bachelor’s of Science in Journalism from Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio, where she now serves on the board of the BG News Alumni Society.