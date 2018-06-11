Clinton Emerson

Bio: Clinton Emerson, founder of Escape the Wolf. Escape the Wolf bridges the gap between crisis and the unknown with preemptive personal security solutions. We empower you with security tactics and products that mitigate threats, decrease exposure to crisis, and increase survivability. We want you to be more confident, more aware, and ultimately more secure.

The Truth About Free Wi-Fi

Hackers and scammers know that travelers are in a hurry and might not be paying much attention to the security of Wi-Fi. And unbeknownst to travelers, they may have unwittingly connected to an unverified rogue network.