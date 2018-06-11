The Truth About Free Wi-Fi
Hackers and scammers know that travelers are in a hurry and might not be paying much attention to the security of Wi-Fi. And unbeknownst to travelers, they may have unwittingly connected to an unverified rogue network.
Bio: Clinton Emerson, founder of Escape the Wolf. Escape the Wolf bridges the gap between crisis and the unknown with preemptive personal security solutions. We empower you with security tactics and products that mitigate threats, decrease exposure to crisis, and increase survivability. We want you to be more confident, more aware, and ultimately more secure.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hackers and scammers know that travelers are in a hurry and might not be paying much attention to the security of Wi-Fi. And unbeknownst to travelers, they may have unwittingly connected to an unverified rogue network.
Cyber threats are constantly bombarding companies’ defenses—so it’s imperative you have the best lines of defense.
Here are two simple rules to follow when developing hacker-proof passwords.
There are major risks associated with your various devices when traveling, but there are also some simple key steps that you must take to keep your data safe.