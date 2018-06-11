Walter Dailey

Despite what you’ve felt or heard, know that email marketing is still king; it doesn't matter if you are sending a large email blast, attempting to track down an individual sales lead or offering customer support.
As you run your small business, know that marketing and operations perform like relay race partners – there’s a handoff that happens. No matter how efficient a runner, the other has the ability to ruin the final outcome.
I obviously cannot unpack the minutia of brand building in a short article, but I can provide three building blocks that will serve as a foundation for your business' strategy.
The 'warm and fuzzy feeling' can actually be a very powerful weapon in your marketing arsenal.
You've got the business plan. And now that you’re up and running your enterprise, there’s yet another plan that’s needed; it's called your marketing plan. Here's what you need to know.
If you are a small business owner, I want you to remember that a brilliant marketing strategy can be nullified over, seemingly, unrelated circumstances. Be sure these three things do not interfere with delivering on what you stand for.
I’ve found that having a bit of online ad-knowledge can help guide a poorly performing campaign in the right direction. Here are a few things you should know.
You might be wasting thousands of dollars, only to be overlooked. Here’s how to save money on marketing for your company.
If you are looking for the next big thing in marketing, might I suggest you take a look in the mirror.
Here are tips for making sure your pitch emails get noticed, and opened.