Thomas Del Beccaro

Tom Del Beccaro is an acclaimed author, speaker and the former Chairman of the California Republican Party. Tom is the author of the historical perspectives The Divided Era and The New Conservative Paradigm 1st Ed. & 2Ed and is publisher of PoliticalVanguard.com.

Tom makes over 400 radio and television appearances each year around the country, having appeared on the FOX Business Network, America Trends, the Big Business Show, Wall Street Journal’s Opinion Journal, and on the Fox, NBC, CBS and KRON affiliates in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Tom is best known for his insightful commentary and public speaking on topics ranging from foreign policy to economic reform.

As a candidate, Tom has been called a “young Jack Kemp” by Stephen Moore for his hopeful message of economic prosperity.

As a historical philosopher, according to veteran White House correspondent John Gizzi, Tom writes in “the tradition of historians Will and Ariel Durant” in The Story of Civilization.

Tom’s opinion pieces have appeared in Fox Business, Forbes, Epoch Times, Washington Examiner, Investors Business Daily, Realclearpolitics.com, The Weekly Standard, Politico, The DailyCaller.com, USA Today, the Washington Times, Human Events, the Sacramento Bee, The Orange County Register, The San Francisco Chronicle, BigGovernment.com & Breitbart.com.