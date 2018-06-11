Terry Duffy

The Honorable Mr. Duffy has served as our Executive Chairman and President since 2012. Previously he served as Executive Chairman since 2006, when he became an officer of the Company. He served as Chairman of the board since 2002 and our Vice Chairman from 1998 until 2002. Mr. Duffy has been a member of our Board since 1995. He was President of TDA Trading, Inc. from 1981 to 2002 and has been a member of CME since 1981. Duffy was appointed by President Bush and confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 2003 as a member of the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board (FRTIB), a position he held until 2013. The FRTIB administers the Thrift Savings Plan, a tax-deferred defined contribution (retirement savings) plan for federal employees. Mr. Duffy currently serves as Co-Chair of the Mayo Clinic Greater Chicago Leadership Council. He is Vice Chairman of the CME Group Foundation, whose mission is to enhance economic opportunity, health and education, especially for disadvantaged youth. He also is a member of the Economic Club of Chicago, the Executives' Club of Chicago and the President's Circle of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs. Since 2003, Mr. Duffy has been recognized as one of the top 100 Irish Business Leaders by Irish America Magazine. Mr. Duffy attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. In 2007, he received a Doctor of Humane Letters from DePaul University.