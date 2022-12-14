Sean Duffy joined FOX News Media as a contributor in 2020. He will start as the co-host of FOX Business’ The Bottom Line alongside Dagen McDowell in January 2023. He also provides political analysis across all FOX News Media platforms.

Prior to joining the network, Duffy served nearly nine years as a United States Congressman representing the people of Wisconsin’s Seventh Congressional District, the state’s largest district. During his time in office, he was on the Financial Services Committee and served as the Chairman of the Sub-Committee on Insurance and Housing. Previously, he was the District Attorney of Ashland County, Wisconsin where he dedicated resources to prosecuting child sex crimes. Working together with law enforcement, he established Ashland County one of the first counties in the state to investigate and prosecute child Internet sex crimes.

Duffy is married to FOX & Friends Weekend co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy, whom he met on MTV’s iconic reality television show, The Real World. Together, they have nine children: Evita, Jack, Lucia-Belen, John-Paul, Paloma, Maria-Victoria, Margarita, Patrick, and Valentina. In 2021, they co-author authored "All American Christmas," the third title under the newly launched FOX News Books imprint. Featuring an inside look at how the family of 11 celebrates the holidays, along with stories from several FOX News Media personalities. the book, which topped the New York Times bestsellers list in the hardcover nonfiction category. Notably, the title was among the top 50 bestselling books in the country in 2021, according to Bookscan.

He is a graduate of St. Mary’s University and holds a J.D. from William Mitchell College of Law.