Roni Lynn Deutch

Why Small Businesses Should Start Hiring Now
Take advantage of tax benefits by hiring employees covered by the Work Opportunity Tax Credit.
Before you jump aboard the independent contractor bandwagon, you need to understand that the IRS has a say in the matter.
Like me, you're probably still recovering from the holidays, trying to get back into the swing of your normal routine. I'm sure the last thing you want to think about right now is tax season. Unfortunately, tax season waits for no woman. Your best bet for having a relaxed tax season is getting ready for it now.
The cautious whispers about economic recovery keep coming, and if your business is starting to pick up, you may be thinking about adding to your staff. The timing could not be better. In March, President Obama signed the Hiring Incentives to Restore Employment (HIRE) Act into law. This new law offers employers like you two potential tax benefits for hiring workers who are currently unemployed...