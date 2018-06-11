Kevin Divney

Mr. Divney has over 26 years experience in the investment industry, and over 21 years managing US Equities for Pension funds, Endowments, Mutual funds, and Hedge Funds. In the depths of the financial crisis, Mr. Divney founded Beaconcrest in 2009 to deliver strategies that are not reliant solely on market direction.Prior to founding Beaconcrest Capital Management, Divney was Managing Director – Chief Investment Officer of the Mid Cap Growth Team at Putnam Investments, where he directly managed $9 billion for Mutual Funds, Pension Funds, and Offshore Strategies. Mr. Divney managed a dedicated team of Fundamental and Quantitative research analysts from 2003-2008. In this role, Mr. Divney was also a member of the firm’s Investment Committee.Prior to being tapped to work in Mid Cap at Putnam, Divney was a Senior Vice President – Senior Portfolio Manager for the US Core Team from 2000-2003, where he formalized his approach for integrating fundamental and quantitative Alpha sources.In 1997, Divney was recruited to Putnam to develop the Risk Management function for $200 billion of equity portfolios. In this capacity, Divney’s firm attained the designation of “Asset Manager Risk Manager of the Year” (1999) from Risk Magazine.From 1993-1997 Divney worked at Franklin Portfolio Associates (Mellon Capital) as a Quantitative Research Analyst and then Portfolio Manager of International and US Equity portfolios.Divney holds an M.B.A from Northeastern University and a B.A in Economics from Boston University. Mr. Divney also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the Boston Security Analysts Society. In addition, Mr. Divney serves on the advisory board of the 360 Huntington Fund of Northeastern University.