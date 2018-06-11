Craig Dismuke is the Chief Economist for Vining Sparks IBG. Craig is responsible for the projection and publication of Vining Sparks' economic and interest rate forecasts. He evaluates economic developments and fixed income sector performance to identify risks and opportunities within the U.S. market. Craig publishes research articles for Vining Sparks as well as other national publications. He speaks often at industry conferences on the health of the U.S. economy, expectations for interest rates, and relevant fixed income strategies. He is a frequent guest on CNBC, Fox Business, and Bloomberg TV as well as being quoted often in the financial news. Prior to joining Vining Sparks, Craig was a Managing Director in Institutional Fixed Income at Bear Stearns and Company. Craig lives in Memphis, Tennessee with his wife Ashley, and three children.
Craig Dismuke
