Steven Cortes started in financial markets in 1994 as a government bonds salesman for Prudential. In 1998, he left sales to trade independently, using technical black-box models on global government bond markets.In 2002, Cortes started Veracruz TJM, a research-consulting firm that provides real-time market research to broker/dealers, hedge funds, and sovereign wealth funds. Veracruz TJM research covers global markets from equity sectors to currencies to fixed income.In addition to running Veracruz TJM, Cortes continues to proprietary trade and provides frequent on-air analysis as a contributor to CNBC.He graduated from Georgetown University in 1994, where he was nominated by the University for the Rhodes Scholarship, played varsity football and was named a George F. Baker Scholar. Cortes lives in Chicago with his wife and four children.
Steve Cortes
