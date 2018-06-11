Princess Clark-Wendel

What to Do If You Owe the IRS

April 18 has come and gone, but many taxpayers are facing a large tax bill that they aren’t able to pay. But there are steps they can take to work with the IRS to develop a payment plan.

The 3 Deadly Perils of D-I-Y Financial Planning

Financial planning doesn’t have to be a scary process, but doing it yourself without a little research and preparation can lead your budget to a pretty scary place. Here are three mistakes to avoid when practicing do-it-your-self financial planning and investing.