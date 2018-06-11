Nancy Colasurdo

The Benefit to Saying It Out Loud

If keeping fears to ourselves helps us move through a situation because we’re containing the ‘realness,’ then doesn’t it also make sense that keeping mum on the positive fails to make it real?

A Force Behind Aviator Glasses

Sometimes we imagine that the most famous or most successful people among us just woke up one day and fearlessly took on the world or invented something genius and life went swimmingly from there. That's not the case. 

Really, Marketers? You’re Contriving Fall?

Pumpkin spice lattes are back on the menu and apple cider is on the shelves...but we're barely two weeks into September. Just like the weather, there are certain things in life that you just can't force. Conjuring up and constructing a dream scenario is not the same as actually living one.

Calling all ’PRENEURS

Sabina Ptacin, founder of 'PRENEUR, is helping entrepreneurs build their business by providing them with insight into everything from how to create a customized public relations plan to how to use QuickBooks.