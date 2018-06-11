Nancy Colasurdo

The Benefit to Saying It Out Loud
If keeping fears to ourselves helps us move through a situation because we’re containing the ‘realness,’ then doesn’t it also make sense that keeping mum on the positive fails to make it real?
It takes courage to tell our story, state our truth and explore what’s within, but it's worth doing.
Everyone goes through adjustment periods in their life which makes exploring if the 'grass is greener' a good way to gauge our lives.
Sometimes we imagine that the most famous or most successful people among us just woke up one day and fearlessly took on the world or invented something genius and life went swimmingly from there. That's not the case.
New York is characterized by heroism, tragedy, celebration and -- especially relevant now -- activism.
Why do so many of us think it is our right to own a home? And more importantly, what makes that so essential to living a full, rich life?
Pumpkin spice lattes are back on the menu and apple cider is on the shelves...but we're barely two weeks into September. Just like the weather, there are certain things in life that you just can't force. Conjuring up and constructing a dream scenario is not the same as actually living one.
Sabina Ptacin, founder of 'PRENEUR, is helping entrepreneurs build their business by providing them with insight into everything from how to create a customized public relations plan to how to use QuickBooks.
One author tells the gritty truth about what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur.
If there’s one group of folks who know how to work the blogosphere, it’s the fashionistas.