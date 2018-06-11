Ms. Helima L. Croft has been Managing Director and Chief Commodities Strategist of RBC Capital Markets, LLC since October 2014. Ms. Croft serves as the Head of Commodity Strategy at RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division. She was previously employed as a Managing Director, Head of North American Commodities Research and Geopolitical Analyst at Barclays Capital, Research Division. She specialized in the commodities research of oil and natural gas and base and precious metals at Barclays Capital, Research Division. Prior to this, Ms. Croft served as a Research Analyst of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc., Research Division. Prior to that, she worked in Lehman’s Business Intelligence Group. She has also worked at the Council on Foreign Affairs and the Central Intelligence Agency. Ms. Croft is the recipient of industry awards throughout her career, including Breaking Energy’s Top Ten New York Women in Energy. She is also a Life Member of the Council on Foreign Relations and received her PhD in Economic History from Princeton in 2001.
Helima Croft
Advertisement
Advertisement