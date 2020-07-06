Latest from George Casey
In coronavirus pandemic leaders can learn these 4 thing from the military
As leaders think about the tough decisions ahead, they should consider a proven military approach.
Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy
General George W. Casey, Jr. (ret.) served 41 years in the U.S. Army following his graduation from Georgetown University. He is an accomplished leader and a global authority on strategic leadership. He led the Army from 2007-2011 and is widely credited with restoring balance to a war-weary Army and leading the transformation to keep it relevant in the 21st Century. Casey is currently a Distinguished Senior Lecturer of Leadership at Cornell University's Johnson Graduate School of Management as well as a teaching fellow at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business.
As leaders think about the tough decisions ahead, they should consider a proven military approach.