Elizabeth Chmurak is a Reporter/Producer of FOXBusiness.com. Follow her on Twitter @echmurak

Latest from Elizabeth Chmurak

Clinton Campaign Taps Expert for Advice on Autism Plan

Democratic presidential contender Hillary Clinton is pushing a new plan to help people with autism. The comprehensive proposal intends to improve treatment and bolster screening and research, in addition to expand housing and employment opportunities for people on the autism spectrum.

Growth in Tourism Jobs Set to Boost World Economy

The tourism industry is fueling a global economic boost thanks to the addition of 7.2 million jobs worldwide last year. According to a report from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) released on Monday travel and tourism supported 284 million jobs, that’s one in every 11 jobs internationally.