Courtney Crawford

Courtney Crawford joined the Fox Business network as an intern. After working at Fox News channel she returned as an Associate Producer and worked closely with Fox Business Senior Correspondent Charlie Gasparino. Today, Courtney works as the New York Stock Exchange producer, covering an assortment business news from the floor.

Latest from Courtney Crawford

Cruz Crashes Bush Country in Donor Search

U.S. Senator and Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz told a group of wealthy financiers in Dallas on Monday November 2  that the GOP has a clear path to victory in the 2016 presidential election by embracing issues championed by conservative voters many of whom stayed home in 2012 and handed president Obama the re-election, the FOX Business Network has learned.

GOP Ganging Up to Trounce Trump?

Billionaire real estate mogul and presidential candidate Donald Trump continues to dominate the GOP field both in hurling insults at his fellow Republicans and in the polls, but now it appears his rivals have decided that if they’re going down, they’re going down swinging.

Teflon Trump Bracing for GOP PAC Ad Assault

The GOP establishment is dusting off its old playbook and is once again discussing a coordinated advertising blitz in a last-ditch effort to weaken Donald Trump enough to prevent him from getting the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, the FOX Business Network has learned.