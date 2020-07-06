Latest from Chris Ciaccia
Samsung unveils new devices, teases next foldable smartphone
Samsung unveiled a number of new devices at its Unpacked event Wednesday.
Google Pixel 4a review roundup: Should you buy one?
With the coronavirus pandemic upending how people work around the globe, Amazon's robotics team has turned to working in their homes and garages as they build the tech giant's next-generation delivery robots.
Apple confirms the next iPhone will be delayed
Following its blockbuster third-quarter earnings report last week, Apple made an unusual announcement, confirming its new iPhone would be delayed several weeks.