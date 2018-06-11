Todd "Bubba" Horwitz

Todd began his trading career in 1980 at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange. He traded in many pits including BMY, IBM, and many other equities. Todd was one of the original traders in the OEX and he helped start the SPX. He is a member the the Chicago Mercantile Exhange where he trades S+P futures as well as foreign currencies.Todd then continued to trade electronically while developing other businesses including manufacturing and marketing products for the chain stores: Walmart, Sears, Kmart, and many others.From 2002 – present day, Todd is a member of Chicago Board of Trade where he traded in the Dow Bond and Grain Pits.He joined CWS trading in 2004 as managing director and CFO. CWS is a boutique proprietary trading firm that specializes in index, futures, options, and spreading.Todd has enjoyed a successful thirty year business career, that has taken him all over the financial map.He went from a top marketing representative for Pitney Bowes, to trading on the floor of the world’s major future and options exchanges, to negotiating multimillion dollar merchandising contracts in all parts of the world.Currently, Todd is devoting his full time to trading the markets and training traders of all levels on Stock, Option, and Commodities.He is a member of the CBOT.