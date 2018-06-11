Kathryn Buschman Vasel

How Much Do Student Loans Really Cost Taxpayers?
The stalemate surrounding college loans goes beyond setting the interest rate. A debate is surfacing on how much these loans cost taxpayers.
Follow Kathryn on Twitter @kathrynvasel
Advertisement
Advertisement
The stalemate surrounding college loans goes beyond setting the interest rate. A debate is surfacing on how much these loans cost taxpayers.
Being responsible, creative, innovative and driven are all good qualities to have, but that doesn't mean employers want to see them in your online profile and on your resume.
JetBlue is looking to ease the pain for unhappy Americans on Nov.7 -- the day after the presidential election.
The consignment industry is recession proof as cash-strapped consumers turn to resale when the economy gets tough. But what happens to the industry when times are good?
Consumers' grocery shopping habits are looking more European as they increase the frequency of their shopping trips and seek out more fresh and unique offerings.
The financial crisis hit as some Millennials were gearing up to enter the labor market and many boomers were on their way out. The Great Recession changed the labor market, and now we are seeing a tale of two employment recoveries.
Choosing the right college major can make a big difference in students' career prospects and earnings potential, so here’s what experts recommend college students take into consideration when declaring their major.
Could new lending standards aimed at preventing another housing collapse lock out entry-level homeowners and further restrict lending?
Black Friday deals can bring about significant savings -- but that doesn't mean everything you pick up that day is the lowest price. Here's your guide on how to be a smart shopper amidst the chaos of the sales frenzy.
The ever-growing realm of social media has created generation gaps in how people view privacy online. But some research shows that it’s the younger and more web-savvy crowd that is taking action to manage accounts.