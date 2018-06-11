Jim Blasingame

Knowing how difficult, not to mention annoying, resolutions can be, there’s a different way to kick off the new year in your small business. I call it Strategic Look At Critical Components, or SLACC, for short.
Arguably the hardest decision any small business owner faces is when to end a business pursuit, whether a product, an acquisition, or the mother of all anguishing decisions – to close the business. Here is what you can learn from Target.
Businesses that survive long-term have gauges on their dashboard, not warning lights.
Success as a small business owner requires market AND operating passion.
How does Main Street feel about the income taxes it pays?
Successful business growth is not genetic or accidental, it’s deliberate. Here is advice.
When you’re purchasing a small business, leasing an office, hiring an employee, selling a product, or trying to get a two-year-old to take one more bite of peas--here are things to keep in mind.
Unfortunately, pricing a service is not as intuitive as a tangible product. Consequently, service businesses too often don’t charge enough to sustain themselves profitably. Here is advice.
Small business borrowing will be a lot different in 2025. Here’s how.
If Main St. were a sovereign country, it would be the largest economy in the world.