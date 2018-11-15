Gerry Baker joined FOX Business Network (FBN) and FOX News Channel (FNC) in 2018 as a contributor and serves as the host of FBN’s WSJ AT LARGE WITH GERRY BAKER, a weekly primetime series that features interviews with major industry leaders impacting Wall Street, Washington and business in America (Fridays, 9:30PM/ET).

Throughout his tenure with the network, Baker has appeared across numerous FBN an FOX News Channel programs. In November 2015, he worked alongside Global Markets Editor Maria Bartiromo and Managing Editor of Business News Neil Cavuto to moderate FBN’s inaugural presidential primary debate. According to Nielsen data, the debate delivered 13.5 million total viewers and 3.7 million in the key 25-54 demo, making it the highest-rated program in network history.

In addition to his role on FBN, Baker currently serves as the Editor-at-Large for the Wall Street Journal and writes the “Editor at Large” column for the Review section. From 2013 through 2018, Baker held the Editor-in-Chief title for both Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal. Prior to that, he was the news organization’s Deputy Editor-in-Chief between 2009 and 2013.

Previously, Baker was U.S. editor and an assistant editor of the Times of London. In 1994, he joined the Financial Times (FT) as Tokyo correspondent, moving on to head the paper's Washington bureau and serving as the FT's chief U.S. commentator. He also covered economics for the BBC and worked as an economist at the Bank of England and Lloyds. Mr. Baker holds a degree in philosophy, politics and economics from Corpus Christi College, Oxford University.