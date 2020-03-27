Latest from David Burke
Coronavirus crisis and restaurants -- Here's how we're going to overcome this: Celebrity Chef David Burke
We’ve closed down and laid off nearly all our employees.
Chef David Burke’s rock star fame rests solidly on his mastery of the French technique, New World innovation, imagination and his, scrappy, never-quit attitude. With a tsunami of awards and credits to prove his culinary chops, Chef Burke is considered a leading pioneer in American cooking, named Executive Chef of the legendary River Café at the ripe age of 26, an amazing feat in and of itself.
