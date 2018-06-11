Claes Bell

Bank Services on Top of Checking Accounts
Banks offer a feast of banking services. Find out what your bank is bringing to the table.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Banks offer a feast of banking services. Find out what your bank is bringing to the table.
You can't slip a family photo in this wallet. Find out how this nascent technology works.
Checking isn't getting any cheaper. Here's how to save.
Switching banks can be complicated. Follow four steps to "check out" of your old account.
Savings accounts offer lousy yields. Ask these questions to decide if you still need one.
Americans say they'd prefer to pay a small fee every time they use their checking account rather than the monthly flat fee they pay now.
CD rates may be at record lows, but there's one group able to earn 10% on their savings: military service members in harm's way.
New banking rules are coming in 2013, and they could have a major impact on you and your bank.
With consumers seeking a safe place for their cash and rates on CDs and savings low, the cash sitting in checking accounts is at all-time highs.
These money maxims can help keep your finances afloat, but each comes with a warning.