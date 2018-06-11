Charles Biderman is the Chairman of TrimTabs Investment Research and Portfolio Manager of the TrimTabs Float Shrink ETF (NYSE:TTFS). Mr. Biderman began his career as Alan Abelson's assistant at Barron's after earning an MBA from Harvard Business School. He founded TrimTabs in 1990. TrimTabs developed into the only independent research firm providing detailed daily coverage of U.S. stock market liquidity. The premise behind TrimTabs' approach is that stock prices are a function of supply and demand of shares of stock and money rather than fundamental value. TrimTabs launched its first exchange-traded fund in 2011.

Mr. Biderman is a regular on CNBC's Santelli Exchange and Fox Business' Opening Bell with Maria Bartiromo.