Blake Burman joined the FOX Business Network (FBN) as a Washington correspondent in April 2015.

Before FBN, he was a weekend anchor and political reporter for the FOX Miami affiliate station WSVN-TV. While at the station, Burman covered the political landscape for the 2010, 2012 and 2014 races as the station’s main political reporter. While at WSVN, Burman covered the BP oil spill from the Florida Panhandle and anchored breaking news coverage of the George Zimmerman verdict and the killing of Osama bin Laden.

Prior to that, he served a news reporter for WBBH-TV (NBC) in Fort Myers, Florida and was a weekend anchor for KAUZ-TV (CBS) in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Burman is a graduate of the University of Michigan.