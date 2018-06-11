Tim Armstrong

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Director Since 2009Tim Armstrong is Chairman and CEO of AOL Inc., a leading global media technology company headquartered in New York City. Today, AOL serves nearly 250M global consumers and is a leader in the digital content, video, and advertising industries. AOL owns and operates some of the largest and most influential brands and platforms on the internet, including AOL.com, AOL Mail, The Huffington Post, TechCrunch, Adap.tv, Advertising.com and AOL On. Under Tim’s leadership, AOL was spun out from Time Warner in 2009 to become an NYSE-listed public company. Prior to joining AOL, Tim served as President of Google's Americas Operations and served on the company's global operating committee. Prior to Google, Tim served as an executive of multiple internet and media companies, including Snowball, Disney's ABC/ESPN Internet Ventures, and Paul Allen's Starwave Corporation.Tim serves on the board of Priceline, a publically traded NASDAQ company. Tim is a graduate of Connecticut College where he has served as a trustee and Lawrence Academy where he has also served as a trustee. Tim is currently on the Board of Directors of Waterside Charter School in Stamford, CT. An ardent champion of community service Tim was honored by the Ad Council with their 60th Annual Public Service Award in 2013.