Rohit Arora

Opinion: The rattling of global financial markets could threaten the progress that we have seen in small business finance, especially in the years following the Great Recession. But I don’t think it will be devastating.
Opinion: The U.S. desperately needs talented young physicians, scientists, engineers and IT professionals. Immigrants can easily fill the gaps and should be given the opportunity.
Opinion: The rattling of global financial markets could threaten the progress that we have seen in small business finance, especially in the years following the Great Recession. But I don’t think it will be devastating.
It has been a half-century since President John F. Kennedy issued a proclamation announcing National Small Business Week, to recognize the critical contributions of America’s small business owners.
I believe the SBA is the most effective government agency, and it embodies the hope that President Kennedy instilled among Baby Boomers and subsequent generations.
There are big deals to be found on Main St. on Small Business Saturday.
Today is April Fool’s Day. Unfortunately, I’ve seen many small business owners make foolish mistakes that come back to haunt them as they try to grow their companies.
No matter what age they are, successful entrepreneur dads set an example for their sons and daughters. Father's Day is a perfect time to appreciate the sweat equity they put into building their businesses, and recognize the challenges that go into making a company -- and a home life -- successful.
March is Women's History Month, and attention rightly is being paid to the growth of women-owned businesses.
Beginning on July 14, some big businesses will be considered 'small.' Here is what it means.