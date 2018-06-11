Ralph Acampora is Altaira’s Director of Research. He is a world renowned technical analyst who co-founded the Market Technician’s Association. He is a member of Altaira’s investment committee.

Formerly Director of Technical Research at Smith Barney and Prudential Securities, he is a published author and popular lecturer consulted by financial experts and journalists worldwide. He has lectured at the New York Institute of Finance for over 40 years and he helped create the Chartered Market Technician (CMT) designation which is now recognized by FINRA as the equivalent of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).