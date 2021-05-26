Biden Middle East policy wants to make ‘Iran great again’: Former State Dept. official

Former State Department senior adviser Christian Whiton ripped President Biden’s foreign policy plans on ‘Mornings with Maria,’ arguing the administration’s move to send aid to Palestine will revive problems in the Middle East.

CHRISTIAN WHITON: It seems like Biden and his top aides really want to make Iran great again. Really, you see this throughout policy, both foreign and domestic, a desire to pretend the 2016 in the last four years never happened. So a refusal to accept just the unequivocally good news and good developments in the Middle East, where basically Trump had decided to transcend the Palestinian issue.

If you put Iran on the defensive, which he [President Trump] did by cutting off his finances and increasing our military posture in the Arabian Gulf, then some of these other problems in the Middle East solve themselves. We saw that with peace and diplomatic relations between Israel and four Arab states.

So fast forward to now. And you have Biden, first of all, unfreezing 200 and I believe 35 million, 275 million in aid previously to the Palestinians, now giving them another 75 million. Unable to say that that's not going to go to Hamas because Hamas runs the Gaza Strip and they would have won elections had they been held in this opening of a consulate in Israel's capital, Jerusalem. It's just reviving this sort of fiction of Palestinian… that solving that problem, that we need to be more sympathetic than that.

