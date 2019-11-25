'Working too much' sparking income inequality, study says

A new UCLA study shows being a workaholic might be bad for the job market.

Reportedly, those with higher incomes are working more, thus causing a bigger divide in the labor force.

What's the blame? According to the study, it's the internet. The study claims the ability for companies to have instant and constant access to its workers is causing people to be glued to their devices.

The study maintains the overtime generated by these workaholics is mostly going to those who make more money already, thus increasing the gap in incomes.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average employee with advanced degrees in 1980 worked about 1,930 hours annually, whereas, in 2016, they worked 2,109 hours a year, marking an increase of nearly 10 percent.

Those with bachelor's degrees increased their annual hours by 7 percent.

However, those skilled workers without higher education only boosted their hours by 1 percent in the same time frame. The study points to outsourcing and globalization as to why skilled workers aren't getting higher-wage jobs or more working hours.

