Overdue library books could cost this woman her job

The Michigan mother could end up spending 93 days in jail

By FOXBusiness
A Michigan mother who was seeking a promotion thought it was a joke when her boss told her there was a warrant out for her arrest after failing to return two library books.

It wasn’t.

Twenty-seven-year-old Mindy Jones has been charged with misdemeanor failure to return rental property, the Lansing State Journal reports. She faces a penalty of up to 93 days in jail or a $500 fine, but her job as a security guard is also on the line.

Mindy Jones. (Facebook)

Jones’ boss was doing a background check when he came across the misdemeanor warrant, the newspaper reported.

"I work full-time and I'm a mom. I'm the head of my household. I can’t afford to take off work for two library books." Jones told the newspaper. “This is kind of extreme for two library books.”

Jones says “Where the Sidewalk Ends” and "The Night Trilogy" were checked out in 2017. She returned them six months ago after learning she couldn’t use a library printer because they were overdue.

The warrant was issued two years ago. Jones said she learned about it Tuesday.

Jones has been out of work for weeks after being suspended pending the investigation, according to a GoFundMe page created by Jones who added that it's hurting her family financially.

Charlotte Community Library Financial Services Director Marlena Arras told the Lansing State Journal that the 27-year-old was not telling the full story.

Arras says people are notified about overdue books before fines are turned over authorities but declined to

The Associated Press contributed to this report.