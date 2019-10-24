White House wants government to nix NYT, WaPo subscriptions to save hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars: Report

The White House wants federal agencies not to renew their subscriptions to The New York Times and The Washington Post, according to a report. Shares of the New York Times saw little reaction to the news. The Washington Post is privately held by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NYT NEW YORK TIMES 30.84 +0.28 +0.92%

Not renewing the subscriptions would save “hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars,” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told The Wall Street Journal.

The New York Times didn't immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment. The Washington Post declined to comment.

Thursday’s report comes one day after the White House said it wouldn’t be renewing its subscriptions. President Trump hinted at the decision in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity earlier in the week.

“The media is corrupt. Not all media is. Look, I know some, some great people, including you," Trump told Hannity. The president went on to complain that Pulitzer Prizes were awarded to journalists who provided incorrect information through "The New York Times, which is a fake newspaper, we don't even want it in the White House anymore. We're going to probably terminate that and The Washington Post. They're fake."