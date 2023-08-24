Expand / Collapse search
Wells Fargo says customers are experiencing 'issues with certain transactions' amid possible outage

Wells Fargo says it's working to resolve the issue

Wells Fargo investment institute's Paul Christopher discusses recession risk in the U.S. and shares his market outlook. video

Wells Fargo's Paul Christopher: Still 'some' buffer in economy

Wells Fargo investment institute's Paul Christopher discusses recession risk in the U.S. and shares his market outlook.

Wells Fargo says that customers are experiencing issues with some transactions amid a possible outage.

Customers using the bank have reported issues using certain features of their accounts, such as being unable to use their debit card. 

In a statement to FOX Business, a Wells Fargo spokesperson said the company is working to resolve the issue.

A man uses an automated teller machine (ATM) at a Wells Fargo Bank branch on a rainy morning in Washington

A man uses an automated teller machine (ATM) at a Wells Fargo Bank branch on a rainy morning in Washington Jan. 17, 2012. (Reuters/Gary Cameron/File Photo/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

"We are aware that some customers are experiencing intermittent issues with certain transactions. Our teams are working diligently to resolve. We apologize for any inconvenience," the spokesperson said.