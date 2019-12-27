Fortunes of world's top 10 billionaires soared over the past decade

Over the course of the past decade, the top 10 richest people in the world have gotten even richer.

Continue Reading Below

Combined, the world’s 10 wealthiest people added an astonishing $534.8 billion to their collective fortune, according to an analysis of Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List, compared to Forbes' ranking of the wealthiest billionaires in 2010 (as of Aug. 25, 2010).

A large chunk of that stemmed from Amazon’s meteoric rise from an online bookseller to the largest e-commerce platform in the world. In 2010, CEO Jeff Bezos, then the 43rd richest in the world, was worth $12.3 billion; 10 years later, now the world’s richest, he’s worth a staggering $117.4 billion -- despite going through an incredibly expensive divorce.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Even though Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett donated $37 billion, at the time the bulk of his fortune, to charity in 2006, he is ending the decade $42.3 billion richer.

Stocks in this Article BRK.B BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. $226.54 +0.09 (+0.04%) AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. $1,888.38 +19.61 (+1.05%) FB FACEBOOK INC. $207.76 -0.03 (-0.01%)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg also saw his fortune swell. At the beginning of the decade, Zuckerberg was worth $4 billion. Today, the 35-year-old is worth $76.8 billion, making him the world's sixth-richest.

HOW MUCH DO BILLIONAIRES ACTUALLY GIVE TO CHARITY

This comes amid a widening gap between the haves and the have-nots; last year, income inequality in the U.S. climbed to the highest level in more than 50 years, according to the Census Bureau.

Jeff Bezos:

2010 net worth: $12.3 billion

2019 net worth: $117.4 billion

Net worth change: $105.1 billion

Bernard Arnault (and family):

2010 net worth: $27.5 billion

2019 net worth: $110.8 billion

Net worth change: $83.3 billion

Bill Gates:

2010: $53 billion

2019 net worth: $108.5 billion

Net worth change: $55.5 billion

Warren Buffett:

2010 net worth: $47 billion

2019 net worth: $89.3 billion

Net worth change: $42.3 billion

Amancio Ortega:

2010 net worth: $25 billion

2019 net worth: $77.8 billion

Net worth change: $52.8 billion

Mark Zuckerberg:

2010 net worth: $4 billion

2019 net worth: $76.8 billion

Net worth change: $72.8 billion

Larry Ellison:

2010 net worth: $28 billion

2019 net worth: $66.1 billion

Net worth change: $38.1 billion

Carlos Slim Helu:

2010 net worth: $53.5 billion

2019 net worth: $64.1 billion

Net worth change: $10.6 billion

Larry Page:

2010 net worth: $17.5 billion

2019 net worth: $61.4 billion

Net worth change: $43.9 billion

Mukesh Ambani:

2010 net worth: $29 billion

2019 net worth: $59.4 billion

Net worth change: $30.4 billion

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS