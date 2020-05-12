Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus pushes Walmart to give employees another round of cash bonuses

The bonus will be $300 for full-time hourly associates and $150 for part-time hourly and temporary associates

Walmart executive Dan Bartlett on hiring 150k workers amid pandemic

Walmart said Tuesday it plans to provide another special cash bonus for all U.S. hourly associates in order to recognize them for their contributions to communities across the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said the bonus is for hourly associates in stores, clubs, supply chain and offices, drivers, and assistant managers in stores and clubs.

The bonus will be $300 for full-time hourly associates and $150 for part-time hourly and temporary associates, and will add up to more than $390 million. Associates must be employed by the company as of June 5 to qualify, and it will pay out on June 25.

Including this associate bonus, Walmart said it will have committed more than $935 million in bonuses for associates so far this year.

Walmart said it has implemented daily health screens and temperature checks, provided masks and gloves, and offered emotional wellbeing options such as virtual counseling. Walmart has also installed sneeze guards, limited the number of customers in stores, installed social distancing signage and instituted sanitizing protocols.