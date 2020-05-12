Coronavirus pushes Walmart to give employees another round of cash bonuses

Walmart said Tuesday it plans to provide another special cash bonus for all U.S. hourly associates in order to recognize them for their contributions to communities across the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continue Reading Below

The company said the bonus is for hourly associates in stores, clubs, supply chain and offices, drivers, and assistant managers in stores and clubs.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The bonus will be $300 for full-time hourly associates and $150 for part-time hourly and temporary associates, and will add up to more than $390 million. Associates must be employed by the company as of June 5 to qualify, and it will pay out on June 25.

CORONAVIRUS LEADS WALMART TO OFFER CASH BONUS FOR US EMPLOYEES WORKING DURING PANDEMIC

Including this associate bonus, Walmart said it will have committed more than $935 million in bonuses for associates so far this year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Walmart said it has implemented daily health screens and temperature checks, provided masks and gloves, and offered emotional wellbeing options such as virtual counseling. Walmart has also installed sneeze guards, limited the number of customers in stores, installed social distancing signage and instituted sanitizing protocols.