Walmart returned $12.6M in coronavirus aid it received through CARES Act

Add Walmart to the list of surprising recipients of coronavirus aid through the CARES Act.

The discount retailer gave back $12.6 million that it received unsolicited through a fund established to help health-care providers, according to Politico. In a letter to HHS Secretary Alex Azar and CMS Chief Seema Verma last week, Walmart asked to be excluded from future disbursements.

Walmart received the cash through the $50 billion Provider Relief Fund, which is distributed by the Health and Human Services.

"Walmart did not request support from the Provider Relief Fund to get through this crisis," a Walmart spokesperson told Politico. "The Fund is intended to help hospitals and frontline medical providers, so we quickly contacted the Department of Health and Human Services about the disbursement and returned the funds."

Walmart and the HHS did not respond to requests for comment.

The automatic and unsolicited awards were connected to which groups received Medicare fee-for-service payments in 2019, Politico reported. HHS officials said they have rushed to make quick payments to as many providers as possible during the virus outbreak, distributing $30 billion within a matter of weeks.

