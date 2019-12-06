Expand / Collapse search
Leonard Goldberg, producer of 'Charlie's Angels,' 'Blue Bloods' dies at 85

'Now truly surrounded by angels' says TV star Jaclyn Smith

Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — Leonard Goldberg, a network and studio executive and producer whose TV credits ranged from “Starsky and Hutch” in the 1970s to the current drama series “Blue Bloods” and whose independent movies included “WarGames” and “Sleeping with the Enemy,” has died. He was 85.

Goldberg died Wednesday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center from injuries suffered in a fall, according to a statement issued Thursday on behalf of his family, who were with him at the hospital.

During his tenure as president of Twentieth Century Fox, the studio produced hit films including “Broadcast News,” “Big,” “Die Hard” and “Wall Street.”

Tanya Roberts, Jaclyn Smith, Patti D'Arbanville, and Cheryl Ladd in the last season of "Charlie's Angels," canceled in 1981. (ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images)

Goldberg was head of programming for ABC when the network’s lineup included “Mod Squad,” “That Girl” and “Marcus Welby, M.D.”

Starting in the 1970s, he joined with prolific TV producer Aaron Spelling to make shows including “Charlie’s Angels,” “Hart to Hart” and “Fantasy Island” and TV movies including “The Boy in the Plastic Bubble” with John Travolta.

Ricardo Montalban, second from left, played the enigmatic white-suited Mr. Roarke on "Fantasy Island." (ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images)

Jaclyn Smith, who played private detective Kelly Garrett in all five seasons of “Charlie's Angels,” said in a statement that their shared work history led to "a truly wonderful friendship. I have the greatest respect for him not only professionally but more importantly as a loving family man. Len, you are now truly surrounded by angels.”

Robert Wagner, left, and Stefanie Powers, right, in "Hart to Hart." (Columbia Pictures Television)

As a production executive at Screen Gems, now Columbia Pictures Television, Goldberg green-lit production of the Peabody Award-winning TV movie “Brian’s Song.”

Goldberg’s survivors include his wife, Wendy Howard Goldberg, their children and grandchildren.