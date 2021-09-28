Veteran investor on how to profit from inflation

Mobius Capital Partners founder Mark Mobius joined "Mornings with Maria," Tuesday, and provided insight into how to benefit from inflation, suggesting to invest in companies with "technology edge."

MARK MOBIUS: What we do is go after the technology side, because the reason why prices are not going up as much as you would expect is… on the one hand, you have the devaluation of the currency, 30 percent devaluation, but on the other hand, you're getting the technology coming in to make things cheaper and better. So every day we're coming up with new technologies that are quite remarkable, and so we're looking at companies that have a technology edge, companies that are able to use technology to lower their costs… get better products and services to their customers.

For example, in India, we are invested in a company that does software for companies around the world, not only in India and then in Taiwan, we're invested with companies that do the chip design, that sort of thing. So, as you know, there's a shortage of chips in semiconductors… there's an incredible demand for more and more semiconductors… Of course, the software improvements that they're making every day are quite remarkable.

