Varney on Soleimani's killing: Who would have thought stocks would go straight up?

One week after President Trump killed Iran’s top Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the markets are nothing like many would have expected, FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argued in his latest “My Take.”

“Who would have thought that stocks would go straight up? That’s not what we were hearing a week ago—there were an awful lot of pundits asking how far down we would go,” Varney said.

Markets have continued to set records, according to Varney. Despite killing Soleimani and Iran firing missiles at American bases in Iraq, the price of oil rose to a high of $65 per barrel, not $80 or $100, he added.

“Some of us wish we could go back a week to switch our money around and there are probably a few politicians who wish they could go back a week and adjust their statements,” Varney said.

After Soleimani was killed, the left denounced President Trump as “unbalanced” and “irrational,” saying that he was taking the country to war, according to Varney. Speaker Pelosi too, wanted to change the rules and demanded that Trump ask for Congress’ permission before eliminating a terrorist leader, he added. “That is, frankly, ridiculous,” Varney argued.

“The news is always surprising. That’s the nature of the beast. We’ve all been surprised at what’s happened in money and politics in the past week. Nothing went quite as expected,” he concluded.

