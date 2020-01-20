Varney on Davos 2020: Trump will speak from a position of strength

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” discusses how President Trump will continue to celebrate his success by addressing global elites at Davos in the Swiss Alps, all while the impeachment trial continues in the U.S.

Continue Reading Below

“That’s a rather stark contrast, isn’t it?” Varney said. “A successful president vs. a Democrat party that has achieved very little.”

Varney said he calls Trump “successful” because his latest efforts have proven to be a success including the “breakthrough” of the U.S.-China trade deal, the “vast improvement” USMCA will bring and record-low unemployment rates.

The same goes for the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani which, Varney said, was an unapologetic feat.

VARNEY: DEMOCRATS ON 'WRONG SIDE' OF RECORD-BREAKING HISTORY

“It’s the classic mark of prosperity,” he said. “In Davos, our president will speak from a position of strength.”

Meanwhile, Varney said, the Democrats will plot to take him down via impeachment.

“They'll call him names,” he said. “The lawyers will swarm all over a phone call to Ukraine and imply that he's so bad, he has to be removed from office.”

But Varney asked: Where are the Democrats’ successes?

“Economic growth? No, they'll take us to recession,” he said. “Trade deals? No, they've nitpicked and opposed from day one. Jobs? You think the left can create millions and millions of new "green" jobs? They've got nothing going for them.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

On the 10th anniversary of Varney & Co., Varney reminds his audience that the show does not have the time to “slime” the president or any others. As the media is consumed with impeachment, Varney said he will not be.

“We support growth and prosperity and we don't care which president delivers it,” he said. “We've been on the air for 10 years and we've been successful for 10 years.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS