Varney on US-China trade deal signing: Pelosi attempting to 'upstage' Trump with impeachment

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants to “upstage” President Trump by revealing the managers of the impeachment case right before the signing of the "historic" US-China phase one trade deal.

“The timing is deliberate,” he said. “The Trump-hating media will breathlessly report on the Trump-haters who will present the impeachment case. Across most of the media, that’s a given.”

In their eyes, Varney said, nothing the president does is ever good and the bias is evident in the media.

“If it does look like a Trump win, block it out, change the subject,” he said. “We showed you the bias: Network news broadcasts gave overwhelming coverage to impeachment –- virtually nothing to the booming economy.”

Varney believes the same is happening today. News of impeachment will “divert attention” from the win of signing phase one, he said.

But next week, Varney said, the tables will turn when Trump is in attendance at the Davos annual grand assembly of global elites, and the impeachment trials begin.

Despite the noise, Varney said Trump will create his own news by tweeting, answering reporter questions and “generally dominating” headlines.

“You know, the China trade deal,” he said. "America’s top-performing economy. Historic wealth creation. The narrowing of the income inequality gap. You know, compelling stuff!”

Meanwhile, Varney said, the impeachment process will be in full swing, the press reporting on who said what.

“Compelling stuff?” he said. “Not.”

Varney compelled the audience to pay attention to the “real, meaningful” action of the formal signing for the China trade deal.

“The president, his cabinet, members of Congress, state governors, China's vice premier, the commerce minister and the governor of the Bank of China,” he said. “They'll all be there at the White House."