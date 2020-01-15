Varney: US-China trade agreement an economic win for America

After two years in the making, the formal signing of the China trade agreement is a political win for President Trump and an economic win for America, FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argued in his latest “My Take.”

The Trump administration has created a spectacle as powerful Republican elites gather in Washington to sign the trade agreement, according to Varney. Democrats, who played no part in the negotiations, will not be there, he noted.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navaro and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin—the men who worked hard for two years to make this happen—will be attending the signing, Varney said.

Larry Kudlow, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner of the White House staff will also be there along with various members of Congress and state governors, he added.

China too has sent a top-level delegation to match the high-level American team, he suggested. This includes, according to Varney, the communist country’s vice-premier, minister of commerce, the Governor of The Bank of China and Beijing’s ambassador to Washington.

“It’s quite a spectacle—designed to show the importance of reaching this deal,” Varney concluded.

