2020 Campaign

Varney: New Hampshire will be a direct clash of enthusiasm, party unity

The New Hampshire primary will be Trump vs. Democrats

By FOXBusiness
Varney: Triumphant Trump is going right at Democrats

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on the fighting within the Democratic Party as they prepare for the New Hampshire primary.

President Trump will clash directly with Democrats as he holds a rally in New Hampshire ahead of the Democratic primary in the state, FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argued in his latest “My Take.”

“It’s not even a contest. A triumphant Trump is going right at ‘em. He rides high with a $100 million war chest, a booming economy at his back and the Pelosi ripping embarrassment not forgotten,” Varney said.

The president is energized, he argued, and has a huge crowd to cheer him on. By contrast, the Democrats are attacking each other with “a vigor that warms the heart of Republicans,” according to Varney. The party has no enthusiasm for its candidates and no answer to President Trump’s prosperity, he added.

“It’s not just an enthusiasm gap. It’s an enthusiasm canyon. That’s what’s really worrying the Democrats, the low turnout for their side in the Iowa caucuses. Just hating Trump wasn’t enough,” Varney said.

He added that the party needs a policy platform that is attractive to Middle America, but they just do not have it.

The socialist Bernie Sanders, by all accounts, is going to win the New Hampshire primary, according to Varney. The massive tax increases of Sanders and the rest of the field will result in a recession, he added. Democrats also are in agreement on killing America’s energy independence, Varney said, the only question is how quickly they will kill it.

Varney argued that Democrats still have not learned their lesson from Hillary Clinton’s “deplorables” statement.

“They still think we are bigoted and stupid. Insulting a hundred million voters is not a good political strategy. Doesn’t feel like there’s a new political dynamic since the impeachment acquittal? It will be on full display in New Hampshire. It’s a direct clash of enthusiasm and party unity. The president wins on both counts,” Varney concluded.

