Varney: Trump is on a roll as Democrats propose to kill prosperity

President Trump was greeted with a roar of approval at the NCAA football national championship. It would appear that the president is on a roll, FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argued in his latest “My Take.”

Continue Reading Below

“He’s just taken out the leading Mideast thug and put the Iranian mullahs in a box—something no other recent president has been able to do. Tomorrow, he signs phase one of the China trade deal. It’s a win, and now it’s on to phase two,” Varney said.

BLOOMBERG DROPPED ALMOST $2M ON FACEBOOK ADS LAST WEEK, MORE THAN ANY 2020 CANDIDATE

The president will also hold a rally on Wednesday in the all-important state of Wisconsin, where supporters are already lined up and awaiting Trump’s arrival, according to Varney. In the past week, the administration has announced a historically low unemployment rate, rising wages for the lowest-paid workers and multiple stock market records, he continued.

“No wonder he’s on a roll. His political opponents look weak and divided. Speaker Pelosi lost the politics of impeachment. She delayed, won nothing and promptly caved. The speaker is not on a roll,” Varney said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

At the Democratic debate in Iowa, candidates will let their “divisions and pettiness hang out,” he argued. Varney then asked if any of the candidates will support the Iranian protesters if they understand the fact that huge tax increases will kill prosperity or if any of them understand the importance of energy independence.

“The media tells us the caucus-goers in Iowa are very anxious because they understand that none of the current frontrunners are likely to beat this president in November. No wonder he’s on a roll,” Varney concluded.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS